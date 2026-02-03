Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.000-11.8 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of INGR opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.07). Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 221.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 180.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

