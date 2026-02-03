Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pentair updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.180 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PNR opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Key Pentair News

Q4 2025 results showed revenue of $1,021 million (up 5%) and core sales growth of ~4%; adjusted EPS was about $1.18, supporting the company’s growth narrative and showing resilient demand. Positive Sentiment: Pentair announced strategic executive leadership appointments intended to accelerate growth, innovation and customer focus — a potential positive for execution and investor confidence over the medium term. Pentair Announces New Executive Leadership Roles to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Customer Focus

Analyst previews and coverage ahead of the report flagged mixed expectations (some models project no beat) and highlight the balance between cost actions and residential end-market softness — market reaction depends on forward commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings notes from analysts (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, Kalkine) generally expected Q4 sales ~ $1B and EPS near $1.17–1.18; these previews set a modest bar — if actual results and guidance commentary align, volatility may be limited. Pentair Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Pentair cut Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $1.150–$1.180 versus the consensus of $1.230 — a clear near-term earnings miss that explains downward pressure on sentiment and raises questions about early-2026 momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance was narrowed to $5.250–$5.400 versus a consensus of $5.370; while the range overlaps the Street view, the midpoint is slightly below consensus — a modest headwind for the stock until more color on drivers is provided.

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

In related news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. This represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

