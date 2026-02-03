NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NSK Stock Performance

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.43. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

