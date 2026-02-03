Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

