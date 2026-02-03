Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,816,000. SWF LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,766,000 after buying an additional 1,356,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

