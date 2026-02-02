Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kyocera updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.560-0.560 EPS.

Kyocera Stock Up 1.4%

KYOCY stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyocera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

