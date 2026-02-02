iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Reduced by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,012,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
IVV stock opened at $695.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $762.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
