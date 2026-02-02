iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Reduced by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,012,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $695.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $762.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.