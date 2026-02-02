Chancey Hagerty Sells 2,250 Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) VP Chancey Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.99. The stock had a trading volume of 222,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,827. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.93%.PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walnut Level Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 97.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 526,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,863,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.