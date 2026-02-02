Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Fermium Researc cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.79.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $49.27. 1,765,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

