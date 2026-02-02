Toby Courtauld Acquires 40 Shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £148.40.

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Wednesday, December 31st, Toby Courtauld bought 47 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 per share, for a total transaction of £148.05.

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LON:GPE traded down GBX 5.50 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50. 766,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.47. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260 and a 1-year high of GBX 377.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPE

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.