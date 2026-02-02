Toby Courtauld Acquires 40 Shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £148.40.
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Toby Courtauld bought 47 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 per share, for a total transaction of £148.05.
Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of LON:GPE traded down GBX 5.50 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50. 766,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.47. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 260 and a 1-year high of GBX 377.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on GPE
About Great Portland Estates
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Trump just signed it
- Forget chips, AI needs THIS “Fuel”
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.