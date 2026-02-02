Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Kyocera had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

