Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.03%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.681-1.681 EPS.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high?speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high?speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high?capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway?related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.