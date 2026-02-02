Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $64.3690, with a volume of 4424846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.38%.

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tyson Foods by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

