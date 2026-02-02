JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 248726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
