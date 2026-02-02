JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 248726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPLD. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,046,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

