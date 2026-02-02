JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2026

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 248726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPLD. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,046,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.