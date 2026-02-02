Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.3090, with a volume of 1416786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 target price on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

