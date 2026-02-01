Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 662,280 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 691,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
PMAR opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $42.85.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Deutsche Bank Just Raised Their Gold Target to $6,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.