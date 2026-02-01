Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 162,491 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $5,169,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at $31,858,809. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $151.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.50, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.01. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $167.57.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

