Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after buying an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction and partnerships remain a tailwind — Palantir continues to win commercial deals and expands AIP deployments; a visible example is the Innodata data/annotation deal that supports Palantir’s AI platform and signals ongoing enterprise adoption. Innodata Selected by Palantir

Commercial traction and partnerships remain a tailwind — Palantir continues to win commercial deals and expands AIP deployments; a visible example is the Innodata data/annotation deal that supports Palantir’s AI platform and signals ongoing enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations are high but supportive of the story — analysts and previews expect strong Q4 revenue growth (consensus and previews cite roughly ~60%+ YoY revenue growth and rising EPS), which could validate the AI-driven growth thesis if results beat. Zacks Q4 Preview

Earnings expectations are high but supportive of the story — analysts and previews expect strong Q4 revenue growth (consensus and previews cite roughly ~60%+ YoY revenue growth and rising EPS), which could validate the AI-driven growth thesis if results beat. Neutral Sentiment: Options and implied volatility point to a big move — the options market is pricing for a double?digit swing around earnings, meaning elevated risk/reward for short?term traders but not necessarily a directional signal. Investopedia on implied move

Options and implied volatility point to a big move — the options market is pricing for a double?digit swing around earnings, meaning elevated risk/reward for short?term traders but not necessarily a directional signal. Neutral Sentiment: Founder comments and media chatter (e.g., on Elon?linked corporate moves) are getting airtime but are unlikely to be material to near?term fundamentals; monitor for headlines but prioritize earnings and contract updates. Fox interview

Founder comments and media chatter (e.g., on Elon?linked corporate moves) are getting airtime but are unlikely to be material to near?term fundamentals; monitor for headlines but prioritize earnings and contract updates. Negative Sentiment: Broader software/AI sector selloff is pressuring PLTR — sector weakness is amplifying outflows from richly valued AI names and contributing to today’s decline. Benzinga on software rout

Broader software/AI sector selloff is pressuring PLTR — sector weakness is amplifying outflows from richly valued AI names and contributing to today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Reputational and political risk (ICE contracts) is resurfacing — renewed headlines about government work can sap sentiment, potentially slowing federal contract momentum or triggering short?term selling. MarketBeat reality check

Reputational and political risk (ICE contracts) is resurfacing — renewed headlines about government work can sap sentiment, potentially slowing federal contract momentum or triggering short?term selling. Negative Sentiment: Technical damage: PLTR broke key supports (200?day MA and the $150 area) and formed bearish patterns; higher volume on the pullback suggests profit?taking and raises the odds of further near?term downside if earnings disappoint. Benzinga technicals

Technical damage: PLTR broke key supports (200?day MA and the $150 area) and formed bearish patterns; higher volume on the pullback suggests profit?taking and raises the odds of further near?term downside if earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a double?edged sword — PLTR trades at a very high multiple (P/E elevated vs. peers), so even a good print that falls short of lofty expectations could trigger outsized selling; some analysts even flag deep downside scenarios. Analyst warning

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.89.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

