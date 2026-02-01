UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $92,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

