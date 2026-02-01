Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTV stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.