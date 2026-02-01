Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,472 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 183,859 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 990,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 149,287 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 822,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 732,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1%

XYLD stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.