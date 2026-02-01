SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,464,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

SJNK stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

