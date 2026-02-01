Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 852,320 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 1,647,952 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 852,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Grupo Televisa Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $3.27 on Friday. Grupo Televisa has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 52.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,059,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,311 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,692,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

