Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $330.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sector writeups highlight TSMC as a core beneficiary of the AI boom — Zacks groups TSMC with NVIDIA as AI chip winners, underscoring sustained data?center demand that supports TSMC's revenue and margin outlook.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA's CEO publicly backing TSMC's global expansion and noting rising AI memory needs reinforces TSMC's strategic role in next?generation AI supply — a direct demand cue for TSMC's advanced-node capacity.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA winning approval for a $105M Taiwan hub and deepening local ties further cements the NVIDIA–TSMC ecosystem, implying more fab capacity demand and partnership stability.

Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary and upgrades (Goldman/Morgan Stanley mentions, margin expansion notes) and coverage pieces emphasize TSMC's improving profitability and leadership position — supportive for medium?term analyst estimates and investor positioning.

Positive Sentiment: Broader investor guides and AI stock roundups continue to list TSMC as a core AI?infrastructure play, reinforcing demand narrative among long?term investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated investor attention on TSMC — this raises near?term liquidity and volatility but doesn't change the company's underlying fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups (MSN/Wall Street take) and interim data writeups summarize the company's strong results and higher capex but add little incremental surprise; useful for sentiment but not clearly catalytic.

Negative Sentiment: Large leveraged liquidations in crypto markets (Bitcoin) drove risk?off flows that contributed to broader market volatility and intraday weakness in chips and tech, a likely headwind for TSMC's short?term price action.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

