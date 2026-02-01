Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,535,895 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 8,824,896 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,499,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,499,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of a securities index.
