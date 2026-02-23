Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $524.9790 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NOG stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

View Our Latest Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.