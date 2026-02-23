GoDaddy (GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.2722 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $90.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $193.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $886,880.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,076.02. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,102. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 145.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Further Reading

