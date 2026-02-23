Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $19,382,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: FND beat consensus EPS (reported $0.36 vs $0.35) and delivered +2% revenue growth year?over?year, showing pricing discipline and store expansion helped offset a tough comparison. Floor & Decor Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase 2% Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth drivers: Management reiterated a 4%–7% sales-growth target for 2026 and is pushing its Pro loyalty program and continued store expansion, which supports medium?term comp and footprint growth expectations. Floor & Decor outlines 4%-7% sales growth target for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst confirmation: Telsey reaffirmed an outperform/buy stance with an $80 price target, signaling continued buy-side support despite mixed signals from guidance. Telsey Advisory Sticks to Their Buy Rating for FND
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call: The official press release and earnings call transcript provide management’s view on margins, inventory and rollout cadence—useful for parsing whether guidance conservatism is temporary. Business Wire: Q4 and FY2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance slightly below consensus: FND set FY26 EPS guidance of $1.98–$2.18 vs. a ~$2.13 consensus midpoint and issued revenue guidance of $4.9–$5.0B vs. consensus ~$5.0B, which tempered upside and raised near?term uncertainty. Floor & Decor FY2026 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/price?target cut: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $85 to $78 and moved to a neutral rating, reducing an optimistic voice on the stock and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Benzinga: JPMorgan lowers FND price target
- Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year EPS decline: Reported EPS of $0.36 vs. $0.44 a year ago highlights margin pressure and shows that near-term profitability recovery is still a work in progress. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.
Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.
