Barrington Research Cuts Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target to $8.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 120.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,662,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,528,991.12. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $762,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 61,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and cash flow beat the weakest expectations — Travelzoo reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $22.5M, up 9% year-over-year, consolidated operating profit of $0.6M, non-GAAP operating profit of $0.9M and cash flow from operations of $1.5M, showing demand growth and positive operating cash generation. Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Q4 revenue and cash flow beat the weakest expectations — Travelzoo reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $22.5M, up 9% year-over-year, consolidated operating profit of $0.6M, non-GAAP operating profit of $0.9M and cash flow from operations of $1.5M, showing demand growth and positive operating cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Product/marketing activity: Travelzoo announced new Club Offers in Canada (e.g., a vetted Dublin package), supporting member engagement and revenue diversification from curated travel deals. Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

Product/marketing activity: Travelzoo announced new Club Offers in Canada (e.g., a vetted Dublin package), supporting member engagement and revenue diversification from curated travel deals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update: Barrington Research cut its price target from $13 to $8 but kept an “outperform” rating — a smaller target reduces upside expectations vs. prior coverage but the firm still sees stock-level upside. TZOO Price Target Lowered at Barrington

Analyst update: Barrington Research cut its price target from $13 to $8 but kept an “outperform” rating — a smaller target reduces upside expectations vs. prior coverage but the firm still sees stock-level upside. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy update: Management is targeting 25% of revenue from membership fees in 2026 and is increasing marketing spend to build that base — this could lift recurring revenue long-term but pressures near-term margins. Membership Fee Target and Marketing Increase

Strategy update: Management is targeting 25% of revenue from membership fees in 2026 and is increasing marketing spend to build that base — this could lift recurring revenue long-term but pressures near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and margin pressure: Travelzoo reported EPS of $0.00 for the quarter vs. consensus $0.11 (a miss), and management noted membership investment is weighing on margins; ROE figures also look stressed. That EPS shortfall and higher marketing investment are key reasons for downward pressure on the stock. Q4 Earnings and Transcript

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

