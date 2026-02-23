BMO Capital Markets Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $140.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. Newmont has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year?end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year?end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer?term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer?term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near?term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near?term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell?the?news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell?the?news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near?term sentiment. Read More.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.