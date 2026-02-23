Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sypris Solutions has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYPR

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

SYPR stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.