The GrowHub Limited’s (NASDAQ:TGHL) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

GrowHub’s (NASDAQ:TGHL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 24th. GrowHub had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of GrowHub’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of GrowHub in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of TGHL opened at $0.33 on Monday. GrowHub has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.

GrowHub (NASDAQ:TGHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Our Company operates at the intersection of technology and supply chain management, focusing on enhancing product traceability and authenticity. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we have developed a multi-faceted approach to address industry challenges. Our business currently comprises two main divisions, which are the GrowHub Platform and our product trading facilitation offering, and we currently preparing for the launch of our third main business division, namely, the GrowHub Innovation Centre, which is expected to start generating material revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

