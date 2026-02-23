Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amrize from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Amrize has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

