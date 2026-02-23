Tanger (SKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tanger to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $143.4160 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tanger Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $35.58 on Monday. Tanger has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.47%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tanger by 7.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

