Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.
Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.4%
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Alliant reported $0.60 EPS vs. Street $0.58 and revenue of $1.06B, well above consensus — driven by stronger electric and gas demand. Alliant Energy Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Strong operational tone: Reuters notes robust power demand and solid performance in both electric and gas segments, a direct driver of the revenue and profit beat. Alliant Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on strong power demand
- Positive Sentiment: Capital spending and multi-year growth: Management outlined ~$13.4B of capex through 2029 and affirmed FY2026 ongoing EPS guidance of $3.36–$3.46, underscoring growth investments that support regulated earnings visibility. Alliant Energy Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year results and affirmation: BusinessWire reports 2025 GAAP EPS of $3.14 and ongoing EPS of $3.22, with management affirming the 2026 range — supportive for long-term targets but largely confirms prior guidance. Alliant Energy Announces 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Available disclosure: Earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release are posted (useful for detail on drivers, rate cases and capex phasing). Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic/employee items: Coverage flags an ESOP shelf cleanup that could subtly reshape capital strategy and employee alignment — monitor for any equity/cash flow implications. Is Alliant Energy’s ESOP Shelf Cleanup Quietly Reframing Its Capital Strategy and Employee Alignment (LNT)?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent in public summaries (zeros and NaNs); treat those figures skeptically until proper filings confirm any meaningful change in positioning.
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined vs. prior-year quarter ($0.60 vs. $0.70 in Q4 last year), which highlights near-term volatility in margins or timing impacts despite the beat. Alliant Energy Q4 earnings and materials
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance nuance: FY2026 range is affirmed but the midpoint is roughly in line or slightly below some analyst estimates — investors should watch upcoming rate cases and execution on capex to ensure earnings targets are met.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.
