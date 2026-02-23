Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

