GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Financial Survey

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teladoc Health and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 1 12 3 0 2.13 GoodRx 3 7 5 0 2.13

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.12, indicating a potential upside of 92.11%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 91.46%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than GoodRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teladoc Health and GoodRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.33 -$1.00 billion ($1.28) -3.71 GoodRx $792.32 million 1.06 $16.39 million $0.09 27.44

GoodRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.84% -10.59% -4.77% GoodRx 3.97% 9.73% 4.79%

Summary

GoodRx beats Teladoc Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

