CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research cut CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on CI&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

Shares of CINT opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CI&T by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CI&T by 176.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CI&T by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

