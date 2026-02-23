Analysts Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) PT at $379.79

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.7857.
Several equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Corpay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Corpay by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $352.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.63. Corpay has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $377.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.