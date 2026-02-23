Analysts Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) PT at $379.79

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.7857.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Corpay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Corpay by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $352.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.63. Corpay has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $377.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

