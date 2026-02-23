Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Receives $32.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.5714.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBTA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lowered their target price on Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
Shares of IBTA opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Ibotta has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.
Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver?based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big?box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.
Founded in 2012 by co?founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.
