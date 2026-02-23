LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 9,316 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 3.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in RTX by 42.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 759,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 112.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace’s Sidekick autonomy software successfully flew on General Atomics’ YFQ-42A in a test pairing uncrewed jets with crewed fighters — a demonstration that could accelerate autonomous-mission software sales and strengthen RTX’s positioning on CCA and other DoD programs. Collins Sidekick Flight

Collins Aerospace’s Sidekick autonomy software successfully flew on General Atomics’ YFQ-42A in a test pairing uncrewed jets with crewed fighters — a demonstration that could accelerate autonomous-mission software sales and strengthen RTX’s positioning on CCA and other DoD programs. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Navy approved Raytheon’s StormBreaker® smart weapon for operational use on the F/A-18 Super Hornet fleet — a procurement/fielding milestone that supports near?term weapons revenue and adds to program credibility. StormBreaker Approval

The U.S. Navy approved Raytheon’s StormBreaker® smart weapon for operational use on the F/A-18 Super Hornet fleet — a procurement/fielding milestone that supports near?term weapons revenue and adds to program credibility. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $235 target after RTX reached a Pentagon framework deal to boost missile manufacturing capacity (SM?3IB and related programs), reinforcing analyst confidence in RTX’s defense backlog and long?term growth. Wolfe Research Reaffirmation

Wolfe Research reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $235 target after RTX reached a Pentagon framework deal to boost missile manufacturing capacity (SM?3IB and related programs), reinforcing analyst confidence in RTX’s defense backlog and long?term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options flow — nearly 287k call contracts traded — signals heavy speculative or institutional positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Unusually large options flow — nearly 287k call contracts traded — signals heavy speculative or institutional positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Financial media attention to RTX has risen (Zacks piece highlighting investor interest), which can boost trading volume and focus but is neutral on earnings unless tied to new contracts. Zacks Coverage

Financial media attention to RTX has risen (Zacks piece highlighting investor interest), which can boost trading volume and focus but is neutral on earnings unless tied to new contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Several high?profile headlines about “RTX” GPU hardware (GeForce RTX 5090 melting connector reports and related product deals) refer to NVIDIA’s RTX-branded GPUs, not RTX Corporation; these stories can confuse retail investors and cause noise in the tape. Examples: melting connector reports and coverage of RTX?branded gaming PC deals. GeForce RTX 5090 Melting Report TweakTown GPU Report

Several high?profile headlines about “RTX” GPU hardware (GeForce RTX 5090 melting connector reports and related product deals) refer to NVIDIA’s RTX-branded GPUs, not RTX Corporation; these stories can confuse retail investors and cause noise in the tape. Examples: melting connector reports and coverage of RTX?branded gaming PC deals. Negative Sentiment: Near?term share pressure may persist from market noise and speculative options activity despite solid defense developments; retail confusion between NVIDIA “RTX” headlines and RTX Corp fundamentals could trigger short?term selling or volatility.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $204.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

