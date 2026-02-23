Trajan Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Holly R. Sheffield acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 39,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,449. This trade represents a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. The trade was a 23.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.77.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

