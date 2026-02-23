YSS (NYSE:YSS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised YSS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get YSS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YSS

YSS Stock Down 9.8%

YSS Company Profile

YSS stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. YSS has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.