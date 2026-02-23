Insmed’s (INSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $234.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $166.00 price objective on Insmed in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

INSM opened at $164.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $15,293,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,300.80. This represents a 67.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,864,579. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,253 shares of company stock valued at $28,606,942. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $506,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,328 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Insmed by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,842,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,321 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,389,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

