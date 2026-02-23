City Developments (CDEVY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2032 per share and revenue of $1.2662 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $7.65 on Monday. City Developments has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

