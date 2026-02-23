Reddit (RDDT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reddit (NYSE: RDDT):

2/14/2026 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2026 – Reddit was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/6/2026 – Reddit was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $236.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

2/6/2026 – Reddit was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Reddit was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Evercore Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2026 – Reddit was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

1/8/2026 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Reddit had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2025 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 27,159 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $6,130,601.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,157,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,252,904.37. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $2,498,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 448,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,266,834.56. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 382,939 shares of company stock worth $85,501,624 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Reddit Inc alerts:

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.