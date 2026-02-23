Reddit (RDDT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reddit (NYSE: RDDT):
- 2/14/2026 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/9/2026 – Reddit was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $236.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Reddit was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/13/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Evercore Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/10/2026 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Reddit was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.
- 1/8/2026 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Reddit had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – Reddit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/26/2025 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 27,159 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $6,130,601.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,157,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,252,904.37. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $2,498,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 448,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,266,834.56. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 382,939 shares of company stock worth $85,501,624 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.
