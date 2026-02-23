Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $183.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $190.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

