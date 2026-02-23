Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 43,546 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at $509,434,589.52. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 211,696 shares of company stock valued at $25,176,467 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

