Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF $CHAT

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,894,000. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 2,875.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $537,000.

Get Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF alerts:

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CHAT opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.63. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $68.12.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies. CHAT was launched on May 18, 2023 and is managed by Roundhill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.