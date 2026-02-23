Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $468.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $509.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

