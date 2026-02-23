Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $658.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $669.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

